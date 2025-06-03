HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 85,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

VUSB stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

