HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

