First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7%

CMCSA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

