The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

