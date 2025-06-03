HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,445 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.