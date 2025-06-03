HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,445 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
