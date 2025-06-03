Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBDS opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.