HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 6.5%

COWZ stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.