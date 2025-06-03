35,935 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ET opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.