Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $430.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.67.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

