VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 121,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $275.56 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.49 and a fifty-two week high of $288.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.64.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at $155,236,450. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,955.65. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,501 shares of company stock worth $2,387,664. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.