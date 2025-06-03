Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 2,889 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,106 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,637,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,034,000 after purchasing an additional 802,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,643 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,398,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,399,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.