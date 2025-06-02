Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sintx Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SINT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 140.68% and a negative net margin of 358.79%.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
