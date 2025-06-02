CERo Therapeutics’ (CERO) Hold Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. D Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
CERo Therapeutics Price Performance
CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERO. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,021 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 4th quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CERo Therapeutics Company Profile
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.
