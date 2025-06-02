Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $288.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.90. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.