Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avolta Price Performance

DUFRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 58,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. Avolta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Get Avolta alerts:

Avolta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Avolta’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Stories

