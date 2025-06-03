iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 7th Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.