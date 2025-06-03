Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declines By 28.1%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of CNSWF traded down $32.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,591.13. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $2,720.00 and a twelve month high of $3,998.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,435.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,320.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $20.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.48 by ($0.05). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 77.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.44%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

