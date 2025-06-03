China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CSUAY stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 12,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

