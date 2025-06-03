Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $114.36 and last traded at $114.14. Approximately 2,057,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,007,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.95.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 396,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

