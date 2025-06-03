Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $56.83 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.6% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $595.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

