DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,797.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DeNA Price Performance

DNACF remained flat at $17.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54. DeNA has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. DeNA had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.94 million.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

