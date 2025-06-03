Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Decreases By 16.1%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DATA Communications Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DATA Communications Management stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

DATA Communications Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

