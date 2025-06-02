Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 15,260 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $212,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $738.33 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

