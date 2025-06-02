Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Grows By 37.0%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
IDDTF stock opened at C$30.10 on Monday. AB Industrivärden has a twelve month low of C$34.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.03.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Gold ETFs You May Be Missing
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Dollar General May Be Retail’s Most Undervalued Rebound
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.