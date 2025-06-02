Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Grows By 37.0%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

IDDTF stock opened at C$30.10 on Monday. AB Industrivärden has a twelve month low of C$34.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.03.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

