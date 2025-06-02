Promising Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – May 30th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Booking, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate restaurant chains, from fast-food outlets to full-service dining establishments. Investors buy and sell these equities to participate in the firms’ revenues and growth potential, which are influenced by consumer dining trends, food-cost fluctuations, and operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,316,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,586,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. 11,871,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,412. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.68 and its 200 day moving average is $489.53.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.89.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,651,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,506.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,582.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,889.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,910.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458,527. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

