Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 849 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

