Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.08 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

