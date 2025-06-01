Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,944 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

