Versant Capital Management Inc Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 726,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,215. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.