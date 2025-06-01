Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,412 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.