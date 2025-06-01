Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $228.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 506,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $225.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

