Jeff Dyke Sells 1,838 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 637,121 shares in the company, valued at $44,598,470. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Jeff Dyke sold 16,434 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,873.02.

SAH stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 124.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 197,336 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

