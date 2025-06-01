Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLCF opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $12.30.
Transcontinental Company Profile
