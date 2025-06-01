Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLCF opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

