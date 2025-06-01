Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $107,597.88 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $107,597.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,860 shares in the company, valued at $54,300,525.60. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,425 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $14,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,333.60.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,381 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $15,218.62.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $260,319.94.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,839 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $179,281.95.

On Thursday, April 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,412 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $24,602.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $106,557.02.

On Thursday, April 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,134 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $71,482.68.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $83,910.98.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $76,682.09.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

