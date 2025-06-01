SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $101,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,120,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

