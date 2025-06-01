Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 1,720 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total transaction of C$252,232.50.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,700 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.43, for a total value of C$230,236.44.

On Monday, March 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,214 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total value of C$707,147.04.

On Friday, February 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,711 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.03, for a total value of C$270,390.18.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$143.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.10. The company has a market cap of C$133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.36 and a 12-month high of C$183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

