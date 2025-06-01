MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in GE Vernova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $471.56 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $489.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.81.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.