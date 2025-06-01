Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Intuit, Wells Fargo & Company, SoFi Technologies, and Caterpillar are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares in companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property and casualty coverage—and invest collected premiums to generate returns. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to both the underwriting profitability (premiums minus claims and expenses) and the investment income from the insurer’s portfolio. Their performance often reflects interest-rate movements and economic cycles, since investment yields and claims frequencies can vary with market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $358.46. 78,503,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,674,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,169,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,995. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.65. The stock has a market cap of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.42. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $756.84. 1,258,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $765.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.14 and a 200-day moving average of $622.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,463,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,194,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $351.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,777. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77.

