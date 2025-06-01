Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $11.37. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 16,784 shares traded.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.3%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
