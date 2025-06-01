iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $590.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

