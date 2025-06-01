Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.50 and traded as high as C$12.35. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 1,769,838 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

