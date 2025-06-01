SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

