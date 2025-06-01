Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Update

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Price Performance

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUNN. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

