Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $259,000 in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of MacKenzie Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKZR. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get MacKenzie Realty Capital alerts:

MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend

MacKenzie Realty Capital ( NASDAQ:MKZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert E. Dixon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,062.16. This represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 94,828 shares of company stock worth $163,988. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.