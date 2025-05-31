UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 110.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in American Assets Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Assets Trust by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.92 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.09%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.