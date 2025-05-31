StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

StealthGas Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GASS stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.