StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
StealthGas Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of GASS stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.87%.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
