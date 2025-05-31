Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.27. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,577 shares.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 1.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,585,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

