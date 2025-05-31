Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $180.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 4.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 11.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

