Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.62 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.36). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.31), with a volume of 177,429 shares changing hands.

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £176.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Helios Underwriting

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £79,902 ($107,510.76). Also, insider John Chambers purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £83,200 ($111,948.33). 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

