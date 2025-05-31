Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 810.57 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.92). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 883 ($11.88), with a volume of 346,012 shares traded.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 810.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

About Fevertree Drinks

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 90.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.